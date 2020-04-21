Tom Brady gets politely ejected from closed Tampa park

Getty Images

Tom Brady has a new home in Tampa. But he’s apparently not staying there as much as he should.

Tampa mayor Jean Castor explained on Monday that a city employee found the new Buccaneers quarterback in a city park that is currently closed, due to the pandemic. Brady was, by all appearances, politely asked to leave.

“Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around . . . and [she] saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor said. “She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady.”

The City of Tampa’s official Twitter page laughed it off as a non-incident: “Sorry Tom Brady! Our [Tampa Parks and Recreation] team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Yes. That’s the point of a stay-at-home order. And even though people are getting stir crazy, not nearly enough seem to realize that the sooner people rush back to normalcy, the greater the chance there will be another wave of infection and illness and death. The more that everyone can hold it together for the short term and comply with requirements to stay home and out of parks, the sooner we’ll be through this strange and bizarre period for good. And the more likely we’ll have a football season during which Brady will be able to leave home for his job.