Vikings G.M. on Stefon Diggs trade: It was a good business decision

Getty Images

During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman seemed confident — if not adamant — that Stefon Diggs would play for the team in 2020.

“He’s not only a major part of our offense and a major part of our organization winning games, but he also does a lot of things for this organization off the field,” Spielman said in February. “There’s no reason — the rumors or whatever you’re talking about — to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking.”

Only 20 days later, Diggs was a Buffalo Bill.

“We had no intention of trading Diggs at the Combine,” Spielman said during a conference call Tuesday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He was a great player. He was a great in the community.”

So what changed?

Diggs made it clear he wanted out, and the Bills offered first- (22nd overall), fifth- (155th overall) and sixth-round (201st overall) choices in 2020 and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

“I’m going to leave all those internal discussions in house,” Spielman said. “It just came to a point that all the draft capital we were able to get was a good business decision for us and a good business decision for him.”

The Vikings have an obvious need for a receiver, and fortunately for them, the draft is loaded with receivers.

Spielman said he would feel confident in drafting a receiver after the first round who could plug in and play, and even the fourth and fifth rounds have receivers who can be immediate contributors.