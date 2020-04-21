Vikings G.M. on Stefon Diggs trade: It was a good business decision

Posted by Charean Williams on April 21, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman seemed confident — if not adamant — that Stefon Diggs would play for the team in 2020.

“He’s not only a major part of our offense and a major part of our organization winning games, but he also does a lot of things for this organization off the field,” Spielman said in February. “There’s no reason — the rumors or whatever you’re talking about — to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking.”

Only 20 days later, Diggs was a Buffalo Bill.

“We had no intention of trading Diggs at the Combine,” Spielman said during a conference call Tuesday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He was a great player. He was a great in the community.”

So what changed?

Diggs made it clear he wanted out, and the Bills offered first- (22nd overall), fifth- (155th overall) and sixth-round (201st overall) choices in 2020 and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

“I’m going to leave all those internal discussions in house,” Spielman said. “It just came to a point that all the draft capital we were able to get was a good business decision for us and a good business decision for him.”

The Vikings have an obvious need for a receiver, and fortunately for them, the draft is loaded with receivers.

Spielman said he would feel confident in drafting a receiver after the first round who could plug in and play, and even the fourth and fifth rounds have receivers who can be immediate contributors.

15 responses to “Vikings G.M. on Stefon Diggs trade: It was a good business decision

  1. Judging by the mass exodus from Minnesota this year, leaving the beleaguered Vikings is not only a good business decision but a good personal decision as well.

  2. I’m sure he is going to love being on a run first/defensive oriented team with a QB that trusts his legs more than his arm who has a terrible deep ball in a small frozen town… what can go wrong?

  4. If I remember correctly, The Bills have won as many Super Bowl championships as the Vikings.

  5. LandOf10000MethLabs says:
    April 21, 2020 at 3:51 pm
    Judging by the mass exodus from Minnesota this year, leaving the beleaguered Vikings is not only a good business decision but a good personal decision as well.
    ————————–
    You must be a real treat in person with very proud parents

  6. This guy doesn’t seem to understand that late round picks have little to no value. They traded a legitimate all-pro receiver for a mid to late first round pick and little else.

  8. It was only a good business decision if he doesn’t draft another bust in the first round. His recent first round picks have been awful.

  9. arealisticpackerfan says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm
    This guy doesn't seem to understand that late round picks have little to no value. They traded a legitimate all-pro receiver for a mid to late first round pick and little else.

    Fudge packer, the GOAT was a 6th round pick.

  10. Fudge packer, the GOAT was a 6th round pick.

    So, one player means its smart to accumulate a bunch of late round picks that are far more likely to become depth players.. or worse?

  11. Draft WR’s in the 2nd and 4th or 5th. Remember Diggs was a 5th rounder, so this is all plus. Will miss Diggs, glad he didn’t go to a rival, and ready to watch us pick twice in the first! Too bad it couldn’t be from US Bank Stadium…

  12. arealisticpackerfan says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm
    This guy doesn't seem to understand that late round picks have little to no value. They traded a legitimate all-pro receiver for a mid to late first round pick and little else.
    ————————————————————————-
    Diggs WAS a 5th round pick, soooo…..

  13. arealisticpackerfan says:

    April 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    This guy doesn't seem to understand that late round picks have little to no value. They traded a legitimate all-pro receiver for a mid to late first round pick and little else.

    Did you see how many good wrs are in this years draft?

  14. If they go with a rookie WR and spend the first two picks on defense and NOT trade for the clown with browns then yea, it was a good decision. Gotta get better at QB.

  15. LandOf10000MethLabs says:
    April 21, 2020 at 3:51 pm
    Judging by the mass exodus from Minnesota this year, leaving the beleaguered Vikings is not only a good business decision but a good personal decision as well.

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    And not a single one left by choice. They were all let go or traded.

    At least try to fake intelligence

