Washington getting calls about second overall pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2020, 8:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

It’s draft week, which means there’s going to be a lot of talk about possible trades that will shake up the order in the first round on Thursday night.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week that he couldn’t see a scenario where they trade out of the top spot, which likely means Joe Burrow will be on his way to Cincinnati once the draft opens. The consensus opinion is that Washington will follow by taking former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, but it appears they’ll have other options.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have been receiving calls from other teams about trading up for the pick. He adds that Washington is not intent on making a trade, but they could conceivably be swayed by the right offer.

The same is true of most spots in the draft, of course, and it would be unusual for Washington not to hear from other clubs trying to see what it would cost to move up. With the Lions and Giants also seen as candidates to trade out of their spots, the price for No. 2 seems likely to be too high but we’ll know for sure in a couple of days.

4 responses to “Washington getting calls about second overall pick

  3. I just can’t see the Skins passing up on Chase Young. He’s the dream player for Ron Rivera & Jack Del Rio, but even more importantly the fan base and owner are in love with him because his local ties. At this point I truly believe the Dolphins would have to give all 3 first round picks to the Skins to pry that pick away from them and I can’t see that making sense for Miami. I think the real spots to trade up to in order to secure Tua or Herbert would be the Lions at 3 or Giants at 4. The only true enticing trade for the Skins would be a package centered around #9 & Yannick. That would give the Skins a proven pass rusher + Trent Williams replacement, but given Rivera’s moral stance so far I can’t see him wanting to acquire Yannick. Yannick however does have local ties and it’s no secret that the Skins have purposefully targeted local guys in free agency(Ronald Darby, Kendall Fuller, Logan Thomas, Sean Davis)

  4. I would think it would be completely foolish for the Redskins to declare they are not open for business. You never know what might happen on draft night. Sometimes a deal is just too good to pass up. Would Chase Young be a difference maker? Of course, but he’s one guy. Trading out of the 2 spot could afford them 3 difference makers. Of course, they need to not screw that up, but you get the idea. Are they going to make a trade? No, I dont think so. Would they be wise to listen? Yes.

