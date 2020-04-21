Washington getting calls about second overall pick

Getty Images

It’s draft week, which means there’s going to be a lot of talk about possible trades that will shake up the order in the first round on Thursday night.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week that he couldn’t see a scenario where they trade out of the top spot, which likely means Joe Burrow will be on his way to Cincinnati once the draft opens. The consensus opinion is that Washington will follow by taking former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, but it appears they’ll have other options.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have been receiving calls from other teams about trading up for the pick. He adds that Washington is not intent on making a trade, but they could conceivably be swayed by the right offer.

The same is true of most spots in the draft, of course, and it would be unusual for Washington not to hear from other clubs trying to see what it would cost to move up. With the Lions and Giants also seen as candidates to trade out of their spots, the price for No. 2 seems likely to be too high but we’ll know for sure in a couple of days.