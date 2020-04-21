Zac Taylor: Mock draft glitch wasn’t Bengals’ fault

Getty Images

The Bengals can be an easy punch line sometimes. Not winning a playoff game since 1990 will do that for you.

But the very 2020 “technical glitch,” which was reported by ESPN yesterday can’t be pinned on them.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the issue with yesterday’s league-wide practice draft wasn’t their fault.

“I think it just started out with a little hiccup,” Taylor said. “It was nothing on our end. I can assure you of that.

“From there it went smooth. Two full rounds. It looked like it was pretty clean.”

The Cowboys actually “picked” first during the exercise, after “trading” with the Bengals as the league tried to work out the mechanisms which will need to flow without a kink Thursday when everyone’s watching.

As to the actual draft, Taylor’s not tipping his hand, even though the entire world anticipates them to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I wouldn’t speculate on how it will take place until that day unfolds and we can really see what the action is,” Taylor said. “It’s fun to guess at what we would do and what’s next to pop up. Until they do, we just proceed with our plans. We’ll have conversations over the course of the day who that player will be and if things pop up, we’ll have that conversation and take the best route available.”

But if this one doesn’t work out, there’s no one else to blame.