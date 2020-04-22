Asante Samuel says Belichick needed Brady, Brady doesn’t need Belichick

Getty Images

Asante Samuel spent five seasons playing with Tom Brady and for Bill Belichick in New England, and Samuel says Brady was the more important member of the organization.

“I think Bill Belichick needed Tom to be successful. Do you think Tom needs Bill??? My answer is No,” Samuel wrote on Twitter.

Samuel, who was a Pro Bowl cornerback in New England, doesn’t seem to think Belichick is quite the defensive mastermind that so many have made him out to be.

“Bill is known to be a defensive specialist. How many times did he have a top 5 defense and did they/we win the Super Bowl? Tom has always carried the team in his back with limited weapons. Josh McDaniel is the one who really raised Brady,” Samuel wrote.

When Brady was asked whether he or Belichick was more responsible for the Patriots’ success, he said he didn’t believe it was a valid question because neither could do the other’s job. But that doesn’t stop anyone else from weighing in, and Samuel picks Brady.