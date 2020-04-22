Brady, Peyton to join Tiger and Mickelson for charity golf match

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for a charity golf match next month.

The event, called “The Match: Champions for Charity,” is expected to take place May 15 or May 24 and air on TNT, with proceeds going to COVID-19 relief efforts, according to ActionNetwork.com.

It is believed that Tiger and Brady will pair up against Manning and Mickelson. The event is expected to take place on a course in Florida, where nationally televised sporting events have been classified as “essential services” under the state’s executive order on the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Brady and Manning have both played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and have golfed together many times. Brady recently said that Manning is the better player because he has more time for golf these days.