Brett Hundley sued for alleged domestic violence, he denies it

Getty Images

Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley is being sued by his ex-wife, who claims he attacked her physically before and during their brief marriage.

According to a report from TMZ.com, Hundley is being sued for battery, domestic violence, emotional distress and negligence.

She alleges the incidents in a time frame from January 2016 to March 2017. They were married in July 2016 and divorced in 2018.

The woman accused Hundley of choking her and throwing her around the bedroom during an argument, says she suffered mental trauma and a broken ankle, suffered a back injury when he pushed her through an open garage door, and threw her onto a pool table during another argument, among other things.

Hundley’s attorneys told TMZ the lawsuit is “100 percent false and a malicious effort at extortion,” and said they planned to counter-sue.

Hundley joined the Cardinals last year to back up rookie Kyler Murray, and has also played for the Packers and Seahawks. He re-signed with the Cardinals in March.