Buccaneers change Jordan Leggett’s number so Gronk can have No. 87

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski can wear No. 87 on the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay tight end Jordan Leggett wore No. 87 last year, but his number has already been changed to 81 on the Buccaneers’ online roster. So it appears safe to say Gronk will get 87, the number he wore in New England.

Leggett wrote on Twitter that he would sell Gronk No. 87 for $1 million, but later joked that he’d probably have to pay Gronk to take the number.

Seeing as Leggett has never played in a regular-season game for the Buccaneers, there’s a decent chance that he won’t even make the roster this year, so Gronk could have just waited to see if he made the team. But just as with Tom Brady and No. 12, the Bucs have already made the jersey number change.