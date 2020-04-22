Chiefs restructure Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s contract

Getty Images

Not long ago, the Chiefs had only $177 in salary cap space. Not $1,777. Not $17,777. Not $1.7 million. But $177.

The Chiefs made some room with Sammy Watkins‘ contract.

They now have made some more.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com reports that the Chiefs have restructured offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s deal.

Duvernay-Tardif had an $8.9 million cap hit in 2020 on a deal that runs through 2022.

The Chiefs had $1.475 million in cap space earlier Wednesday, per the NFLPA’s salary cap report. They need between $3 million and $5 million to sign their draft class, General Manager Brett Veach has said.