Cole Kmet favored to be first tight end drafted, but unlikely in first round

The tight end class in this year’s draft is not a strong one, and Thursday night is likely to come and go without a single tight end hearing his name called.

But whenever the first tight end goes off the board, it’s likely to be Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet who hears his name first.

Kmet, a 6-foot-6, 260-pounder who also pitched for Notre Dame’s baseball team, is a -223 favorite at MGM to be the first tight end drafted.

After Kmet, Dayton’s Adam Trautman has the next-bet odds to be the first tight end drafted at +380. Dayton is not a football powerhouse, but Trautman dominated at a lower level, winning the Pioneer League Offensive Player of the Year Award. Trautman is a good athlete who also played slot receiver and wildcat quarterback in college.

Long shots to be the first tight end drafted are Washington’s Hunter Bryant and FAU’s Harrison Bryant, both at +800. An even longer shot is Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam at +1100.