Colts re-sign Marcus Johnson

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson didn’t get tendered as a restricted free agent last month, but that drop the curtain on his time with the Colts.

Johnson’s agents announced on Wednesday that their client is returning to the team. The Indianapolis Star reports that it is a one-year deal.

Johnson saw his first NFL action with the Eagles in 2017 and came to the Colts in a trade with the Seahawks ahead of the 2018 season. He had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in five games that season and 17 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season.

Devin Funchess left for the Packers as a free agent and the Colts have not brought in any outside help at wide receiver since the start of free agency.