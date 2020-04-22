Could Dolphins make offer to Patriots for Joe Thuney?

Getty Images

The Dolphins would have made an attempt to sign Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney if he had reached free agency, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

But the Patriots placed the franchise tag on Thuney.

That means any team that wants to acquire Thuney will have to work out a deal with the Patriots.

A recent report indicated the Patriots and Thuney are not close on a long-term deal, and his $14.78 million cap number has the squeezed the team. So Patriots could be open to a second-day pick for him.

Would the Dolphins be interested in a trade for Thuney?

According to Salguero, the Dolphins have discussed the possibility of trading for him.

Would the Patriots be willing to trade with a division rival? Perhaps if it was the right offer.

Thuney has signed the franchise tender, clearing the way for a trade.

Thuney started all 64 games since he was drafted in the third round in 2016. He was the second-team All-Pro pick at left guard.