Cowboys waive kicker Tristan Vizcaino

Tristan Vizcaino had to know this was coming: The Cowboys waived the kicker Wednesday.

It actually does Vizcaino a favor, giving him a chance to catch on elsewhere. The Cowboys brought back Kai Forbath, who made all 10 field goal attempts last season after replacing Brett Maher, and they signed veteran Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein followed new special teams coach John Fassel from the Rams.

Vizcaino finished at the University of Washington after the 2017 season. He made 12-of-20 field goal attempts and 49 of 52 extra points.

He had stints with the Jets and Bengals but has never kicked in a regular-season game.