D’Andre Swift favored to be the first running back off the board

Getty Images

This year’s NFL draft might not have a first-round running back. But whenever the first running back’s name is called, that name is expected to be Georgia’s D’Andre Swift.

Swift is the favorite at MGM, with -154 odds, to be the first running back off the board.

The 5-foot-8, 212-pound Swift led Georgia with 1,218 rushing yards last season, and he’s also a good receiver out of the backfield. The most common position for him in mock drafts is No. 26 overall, to the Dolphins.

After Swift, the three running backs with a legitimate chance to go first at the position are Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (+200), Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins (+500) and LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+700).

The long shots to be the first running back taken are Florida State’s Cam Akers at +5000 and Utah’s Zack Moss at +8000. The extreme long shots are Maryland’s Anthony McFarland, Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Boston College’s A.J. Dillon (all +25,000) and Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin, Florida’s Lamical Perine and Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans (all +50,000).