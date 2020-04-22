Doctor tells teams Jerry Jeudy’s knee is sound

Getty Images

There weren’t a lot of in-person visits between teams and players before the NFL’s offseason went totally virtual and that’s left some questions about the health of draft prospects hanging in the air during the pre-draft process.

One of those questions had to do with former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a couple of teams expressed concern about Jeudy’s left knee after his Combine checkup.

Jeudy tore the meniscus in that knee in 2018 and his surgeon E. Lyle Cain recently sent a letter to NFL teams concerning Jeudy’s condition. Dr. Cain wrote that Jeudy has had no “subsequent issue, symptoms or limitations” with his knee and noted his play during the last two seasons. Cain added that he expects Jeudy to “progress through his career without any subsequent difficulties.”

Jeudy is generally considered one of the top wideout prospects in this year’s draft along with college teammate Henry Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson.