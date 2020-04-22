Dolphins doctors are confident Tua Tagovailoa is healthy

Getty Images

The Dolphins may or may not end up with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tomorrow night.

If they don’t, it won’t be because they’re afraid of his physical condition.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins team physicians came away from the Scouting Combine in February convince Tagovailoa was healthy, giving him a passing grade on his physical there..

Of course, they haven’t seen him since then, as the coronavirus outbreak caused the league to lock down team facilities and prevent team doctors from looking at players individually.

In the absence of first-hand knowledge, teams are forced to rely on what amounts to a pool report from Titans team physician Dr. Thomas Byrd, and the word of the surgeon who operated on his fractured and dislocated hip who said he was “not susceptible” to future injuries because of it.

Of course, that doesn’t guarantee that they’ll be able to acquire Tagovailoa — or even that they want to — but simply that they don’t view his medical file as a prohibitive red flag.

Salguero also reports that two sources familiar with Dolphins thinking dismiss the idea that they’d trade up from the fifth pick to take any quarterback (assuming any last-ditch efforts to talk the Bengals out of Joe Burrow fail).

So perhaps if Tagovailoa falls into their lap, they could complete last year’s quest to Tank for Tua. Unless they don’t.