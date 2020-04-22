Former Vikings guard Milt Sunde dies

Getty Images

Former Vikings guard Milt Sunde died in his Bloomington, Minnesota, home, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. Sunde was 78.

Sunde was in hospice care after battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

“He was a very nice person,” former Vikings defensive end Bob Lurtsema told Tomasson. “He had a great work ethic and you respected that. And when you respect that as much as we did, you can say, ‘We loved the guy.’’’

The Vikings made Sunde a 20th-round selection in 1964. He played 11 seasons.

Sunde made the Pro Bowl in 1966.

He played 147 games with 133 starts and also saw action in 11 playoff games. He appeared in two Super Bowls.