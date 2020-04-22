Gronk: I weigh 250 pounds, gaining 10 pounds won’t be hard

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL after a year off and one of the first questions he faced in his first conference call as a member of the Buccaneers had to do with his physical condition.

Gronkowski looks slimmer than he did when he played for the Patriots and was asked how much weight he’s lost since he was last on the field for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Gronkowski said people think he has lost 40 or 50 pounds and took a lot of time off on the fitness front, but that he worked out regularly after letting his body heal for a couple of months.

He said he “woke up this morning in my boxers and weighed myself” and came in at 250 pounds. Gronkowski played at 262-265 pounds when he was in New England and said he thinks it will be easy to put on 10 pounds or so before getting back on the field.

Gronkowski said he thinks that is the route he’ll go and it will be several months before any training camp activities in Tampa.