Gronk is done with wrestling, for now

Getty Images

It’s not quite the same thing as King Edward VIII abdicating the throne to marry Wallace Simpson, but it’s the same idea. By choosing to play football again, new Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski necessarily will be giving up his WWE 24/7 championship. While he’s under contract with the Buccaneers, Gronk will not be wrestling.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gronkowski is done with wrestling for now.

Gronk, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, will honor his contract. Technically, honoring the contract means complying with paragraph 3 of the Standard Player Contract, which says that “[p]layer will not play football or engage in activities related to football otherwise than for Club or engage in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury.”

As former NFL cornerback Pacman Jones learned the hard way during his 2007 suspension, this provision means no pro wrestling. At the time, the Titans obtained an injunction preventing Jones from entering the ring during his limited run with TNA Wrestling.

So Gronk won’t be wrestling. Which means that, if you happen to see him in the presence of a WWE referee, knock him down and pin him. He won’t fight back, and you’ll win the 24/7 belt.