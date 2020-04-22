Gronk is done with wrestling, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT
It’s not quite the same thing as King Edward VIII abdicating the throne to marry Wallace Simpson, but it’s the same idea. By choosing to play football again, new Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski necessarily will be giving up his WWE 24/7 championship. While he’s under contract with the Buccaneers, Gronk will not be wrestling.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gronkowski is done with wrestling for now.

Gronk, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, will honor his contract. Technically, honoring the contract means complying with paragraph 3 of the Standard Player Contract, which says that “[p]layer will not play football or engage in activities related to football otherwise than for Club or engage in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury.”

As former NFL cornerback Pacman Jones learned the hard way during his 2007 suspension, this provision means no pro wrestling. At the time, the Titans obtained an injunction preventing Jones from entering the ring during his limited run with TNA Wrestling.

So Gronk won’t be wrestling. Which means that, if you happen to see him in the presence of a WWE referee, knock him down and pin him. He won’t fight back, and you’ll win the 24/7 belt.

8 responses to “Gronk is done with wrestling, for now

  1. “If you happen to see him in the presence of a WWE referee, knock him down and pin him. He won’t fight back, and you’ll win the 24/7 belt.”

    In unrelated news, Ric Flair has been spotted boarding a plane to Tampa…

  4. It’s all about the attention for Brady and Gronk. They’ll continue these drama queen charades all through the year . They’re using TB for their egos and it will be a circus down there with no SB at all.

    Not happening.

    Gronk is still a big dude. I’ll probably need a foreign object or a folding chair to bring him down.

  7. No need for Gronk to wrestle, the NFL has become the WWE. Brady and Gronk to the Bucs is just another side drama to keep fans following.

  8. Love watching Pats Nation come unglued and turn on Brady & Gronk after all the years of gloating.
    Fair weather fans, your team is headed back to obscurity, and it’s delightful.

