Have Bengals informed Joe Burrow that he’ll be the first overall pick?

Getty Images

The Bengals hold the first overall pick in the draft. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the draft. Thus, the Bengals are widely expected to select Burrow with the first overall pick in the draft.

Now, Jeremy Rauch of FOX19 in Cincinnati reports that the Bengals have informed Burrow that he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

All signs continue to point to that happening. Until, however, the name is on the card, there’s a chance that he won’t be the first overall pick, no matter what he’s told in advance. (Even then, he could be picked by the Bengals and then traded.)

The Bengals have a reputation for being incredibly stubborn, perhaps even to the point where they may not realize that they’ve received the proverbial offer they can’t refuse. Still there’s a chance that an offer will be made that the Bengals won’t refuse.

If that’s going to happen, the offer likely will come from the Dolphins. Owner Stephen Ross loves Burrow. Despite the reported unwillingness of coach Brian Flores and G.M. Chris Grier to make the investment necessary to jump from No. 5 to No. 1, Ross runs the show. If he wants to keep upping the ante until the Bengals cry uncle, Ross can do that.

How much would it take? How much would Ross offer? Those answers will come only if the deal is done. The possibility of that happening remains small, and it likely will shrink as the draft draws closer and closer.