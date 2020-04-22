Jedrick Wills favored over Tristan Wirfs to be first offensive lineman drafted

Getty Images

Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills appears likely to be the first offensive lineman to hear his name called on Thursday night.

Wills is a -176 favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted, via MGM’s odds. That puts him as a fairly solid favorite over Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is at +180.

After Wills and Wirfs, everyone else is a long shot. Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas is third at +700, while Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton is fourth at +900.

The big long shots to be the first offensive linemen drafted are Houston’s Josh Jones, who’s at +2500, and Boise’s Ezra Cleveland and USC’s Austin Jackson, who are both at +6600.