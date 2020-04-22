Matt Breida has “good feeling” all the 49ers running backs will stick around

Getty Images

The 49ers used a variety of lead backs on their way to the Super Bowl last season and they haven’t thinned out the group this offseason.

Matt Breida was one of those lead backs for a while and he has signed his restricted free agent tender, which puts him back on the depth chart with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. They also hung onto Jeff Wilson with an exclusive rights tender and reworked Jerick McKinnon‘s contract to keep him around, which makes for a crowded backfield.

It’s also made for speculation that the Niners might make a move involving one of those backs before or during the draft, but Breida doesn’t think that’s necessarily how things will play out.

“I think they want a lot of the guys back, so they’re going to do whatever they can to keep everyone back,” Breida said on KNBR. “I’m just going to sit here, wait, and see what happens. But I’ve got a good feeling we’re all going to be back.”

Whatever happens in the next few days, it is hard to imagine the 49ers keeping all five backs on their 53-man roster so it may be some time before the full makeup of the backfield comes to light.