Mickey Loomis: I haven’t thought about how Christian McCaffrey deal affects Alvin Kamara

Christian McCaffrey‘s new deal with the Panthers puts him at the top of the list of best-paid running backs and we’ll learn in the not-too-distant future how it impacts deals signed by other running backs.

One of the backs who is now eligible to sign his second NFL contract is Alvin Kamara and the 2017 third-round pick will be on track for free agency if he doesn’t land an extension with the team. During a Wednesday conference call, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis was asked about how McCaffrey’s deal affects Kamara.

“I haven’t really thought about that yet,” Loomis said, via Doug Mouton of WWL.

It seems unlikely that the prospect of a new deal for Kamara hasn’t crossed Loomis’ mind at some point, but he knows that Kamara is fond of being in New Orleans and can potentially use that to the team’s advantage when it comes time to talk about what’s next for the running back.