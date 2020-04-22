Panthers add former XFLer Colin Thompson

Getty Images

The Panthers have added some depth at tight end prior to the draft.

Per a tweet from his agent Paul Sheehy, the Panthers have signed former Tampa Bay Vipers tight end Colin Thompson.

Thompson played collegiately at (wait for it, . . . wait for it) Temple, making him the fifth former Owl who new coach Matt Rhule has added to the Panthers roster (joining Robby Anderson, P.J. Walker, Tahir Whitehead, and Keith Kirkwood).

They don’t have any Baylor players yet from Rhule’s last job, but it’s early yet.

Thompson spent time with the Bears and Giants as well, but hasn’t appeared in an NFL game.