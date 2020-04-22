Percy Harvin says he wants to return to the NFL

Getty Images

Three and a half years after he last played in the NFL, Percy Harvin wants to return.

Harvin told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he is working out, in good shape and eager to play again.

“I’m ready to return to the NFL,” Harvin said. “I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training with a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.”

Harvin last played in 2016, when he appeared in two games for the Bills. Injuries and migraines plagued his NFL career, and he hasn’t played more than nine games in a season since 2011.

With those caveats aside, if Harvin is serious he’d likely get at least some level of NFL interest. He’s a phenomenal athlete and a big-time playmaker with the ball in his hands — or at least he was when he was healthy and motivated. He’ll be 32 years old next month, and if he’s lost a step, he probably won’t make it. But he’s shown enough on the field that NFL teams are at least likely to give him a chance to prove he hasn’t lost a step.