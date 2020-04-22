Peyton Manning: Tom Brady doesn’t need advice from me

Getty Images

Peyton Manning left Indianapolis after 13 seasons and won a Super Bowl in Denver. Tom Brady now is trying to do what Manning did.

Brady has left New England after 20 seasons to try to win a title in Tampa Bay.

Manning, though, wasn’t willing to offer Brady any advice during appearances with Dave Logan on KOA Radio and Brandon Stokley on 104.3: “I don’t think Tom needs any advice from me.”

Brady is joining several coaches who also coached Manning.

“I can tell the way Tom is talking, how excited he is,” Manning said. “And certainly I’m very familiar with the coaches that he’s playing for: Bruce Arians was my quarterbacks coach my first few years in the NFL. Clyde Christensen was my receivers coach and offensive coordinator for a couple [years] in Indianapolis; he’s down there. Tom Moore, my old coordinator, he’s down there. So Tom’s going to get coached by some great coaches down there. I know they’re excited.

“To me, it’s going to be an exciting year of football when it returns. How many games we’re going to get, who knows, but everyone knows how hard a worker Tom is, and there’s no doubt he’s going to help create a winning culture there in Tampa that the rest of the players feed off of.”