Report: Anthony Harris in “no rush” to sign franchise tag

After the Vikings used the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris last month, word was that the team was open to trading him to another team.

The Browns reportedly had some interest, but no deal has come together and there was a report that Harris was talking about a long-term contract to stay in Minnesota as March came to an end. Nothing’s come together on that front either, although General Manager Rick Spielman suggested the team expects to have Harris around when he said the team is “pretty well set” at safety with Harris and Harrison Smith.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Harris is in “no rush” to sign the tag because he wants to keep up the push for such an agreement. Signing the tag would also open the door for the Vikings to trade him, so it seems the status quo will remain in place for a bit.

Tomasson added that Harris is undecided about taking part in the team’s virtual offseason program right now. As long as he doesn’t sign the tag or a new deal, he’d need to sign a participation agreement to take part.