Report: Cardinals open to moving down from eighth spot

If the run on quarterbacks and tackles heats up tomorrow night, one team with those positions taken care of could be willing to help others.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cardinals have expressed some interest in trading down.

They currently pick eighth overall, and they lack a second-round pick after stealing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans.

Bailing out could help the Cards add volume, but their ability to do so will depend on how the market develops at other positions.

With a number of teams (namely the Falcons) seeming eager to move up, the Cardinals may be in a good spot to make a deal.