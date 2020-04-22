Report: Falcons sought trade up to draft Chase Young

Getty Images

The team that once jumped up 21 spots in the first round to select Julio Jones in 2011 has tried to make another sizable leap up into the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Atlanta Falcons have tried to strike a deal with the Washington Redskins to move up to the No. 2 overall selection in an effort to land Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. The Falcons currently hold the No. 16 overall pick in the first round.

Young isn’t expected to get beyond Washington with the No. 2 pick as they are plenty interested in Young themselves. Per the report, Washington hasn’t been amenable to moving from their current spot.

The Falcons moved from No. 27 to No. 6 in 2011 to draft Jones. In total six picks were exchanged as Atlanta sent their first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2011 and their first- and fourth-round picks in 2012 to get the rights to the No. 6 overall pick. It doesn’t appear as if their attempts to make such a jump this year will be as successful.