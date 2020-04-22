Report: Washington has spoken to multiple teams about Trent Williams trade

Posted by Josh Alper on April 22, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
Former Washington General Manager Scot McCloughan said this week that current Washington left tackle Trent Williams would be drafted ahead of any of this year’s tackles despite being about 10 years older than the incoming crop of players.

Williams can’t be drafted, of course, but he could be traded. Williams has asked Washington to trade or release him and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has spoken to multiple other clubs about a possible deal.

Rapoport notes that the need for a physical in the current environment is a hurdle they’d have to clear before making a trade involving 2020 draft picks, although another team could still roll the dice if they share McCloughan’s feelings about how much better the veteran is than the younger and cheaper options.

None of the suitors for Williams’ services are named in the report, but Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reported that the Buccaneers discussed a deal with Washington that would involve tight end O.J. Howard in February. That was before Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski arrived in Tampa and ate up a lot of the cap room the Bucs would need for Williams, but they could find ways to free some up if they decided to really load up the wagon for the 2020 season.

8 responses to “Report: Washington has spoken to multiple teams about Trent Williams trade

  1. I wonder if theJets take Jeudy, lamb or Ruggs at 11 OR trade down a couple spots and take one of those 3 could they send Washington a 2 for Williams?

  2. Wait, so they wanted and needed a LT badly, skip that move and go right for a shiny hood ornament which happens to be a declining 43 year old QB and broken down TE?

    LOL

    What changed?

    They better hope a plug and play future HOF LT is sitting there in RD 1.

  3. Could’ve probably had two ones for him last year but Bruce Allen is an idiot. Skins definitely don’t have a stellar FO reputation, which they earned, but I think they are almost done cleaning up this guy’s messes..

  4. My assumption is a deal has to get done today for it to work out for a 2020 draft pick since Trent has to pass a physical.

  6. If any team offered two ones for him last year Washington would have jumped all over it. The best they got offered was probably a two and they were too stupid to take it. Who would give up high draft picks for a guy that A: can’t stay healthy, B: wants more money than he is worth, and C: has been suspended for drug use?

  7. Wait, there is team that would give up high draft picks for a guy like this but he is trying to get out of Washington and they can’t trade him to themselves.

  8. That and Trent is hunting for contract extension since this is his last yr ($14.5m owed this yr). Don’t think there’s any way TB can make that move, unless they trade Mike Evans, one of their top olinemen or their top defenders, in addition to either Brate or Howard

