Rob Gronkowski acquisition improves Bucs’ odds for Super Bowl

Getty Images

Sportsbooks bumped the Buccaneers’ odds way up the board after they signed quarterback Tom Brady as a free agent and they reacted quickly to the news that tight end Rob Gronkowski would also be coming to Tampa.

After Gronkowski returned to active duty and got traded to the Bucs on Tuesday, oddsmakers adjusted the numbers for the 2020 season. Caesars listed them at 17-1 to win Super Bowl LV, which will be played in Tampa, before the Gronk trade, but they are now on the board at 14-1.

Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com reports that they’ve also gone from 8-1 to 7-1 to win the NFC title and their over/under for wins is up to 9.5 after being at nine prior to the trade.

The Saints remain the favorites to win the NFC South, but share the same odds of winning the Super Bowl as their divisional rivals.