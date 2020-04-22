Rob Gronkowski has heard great things about “football master” Bruce Arians

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has only played for one head coach in the NFL and people wouldn’t find too many superficial similarities between Bill Belichick and his new coach in Tampa, but he mentioned one during his first conference call since Tuesday’s trade.

Gronkowski said that he doesn’t know Bruce Arians, but has heard great things about him from players who have played for him and called the Buccaneers head coach a “football master.” He used the same term to describe Belichick and said he loves being around players like that.

Arians hasn’t made heavy use of tight ends over the course of his career, but Gronkowski said he’s sure that there will be some plays added to the playbook if he shows he can still run up the seam as well as he did in New England.

He said they “really haven’t gotten that far” into how he’ll be used in Tampa’s offense, but that he’s down to do “whatever’s best” for an offense that also has Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard at tight end.