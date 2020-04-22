Roger Goodell reiterates plan to proceed with full season on time

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL draft sells hope to fans of every team when it comes to their chances for the 2020 season. The NFL Commissioner has been selling hope to fans of all teams when it comes to the chances that there will be a 2020 season.

Via Sports Business Daily, Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated in an appearance on ESPN that the league is operating under the notion that it will be “ready to go” for the 2020 football season, with no delays. He declined to speculate regarding “things that could happen that can prevent that from occurring.”

“We obviously put public safety as a priority one,” Goodell added. “We’ve demonstrated that when we have natural tragedies such as hurricanes that we always make sure we’re doing the right things.”

Goodell explained that the league is working with the CDC and the NIH regarding the establishment of work procedures, acknowledging that, ultimately, the league and the owners would decide whether the start of the season will be delayed.

Whenever games can be played, the separate question becomes whether fans can attend.

“We’re going to do the things we need to do to make sure we’re operating safely, and that includes our fans,” Goodell said. “Everything’s on the table. We’ve got to be smart. We want to try to do what we can to continue playing football, but doing it correctly and safely.”

He’s right. Everything is on the table, and a specific plan needs to be in place for whatever it is that goes from being on the table to becoming the NFL’s reality for the months of September through early February.

The next clue as to contingency planning will come from the regular-season schedule, which will be released May 9. Some believe that the schedule will be front loaded with interconference games, making it easy to ditch the first four games of the season, if the season ultimately shrinks from 16 to 12 games.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Roger Goodell reiterates plan to proceed with full season on time

  1. Goodell first priority is $$$, always has been. Safety for the players & fans? Yeah right.

  3. Best news ever! Lets get back to living life! Whats the point to be alive if you are locked up in your house?

  4. They shut down the olympics which starts at the same time as the nfl. Why does the nfl think they will be immune to getting and spreading this virus while every other sport is shut down?

    Oh and fans are completely out of the question. It should already be set in stone that there won’t be fan attendance at sports for a very very long time.

  5. “the league and the owners would decide whether the start of the season will be delayed.”

    I’m guessing the decision will be made by comparing potential liability versus profits of playing. The NFL doesn’t care about fans.

    I think some local municipalities may have something to say about if they play.

  7. If public safety’s always the 1st priority then why still allow players to do Lambeau Leaps? As for Lambeau itself being “grandfathered in” it’s only been around since the 1990s! And when it’s done elsewhere players only get wrist slaps.

  11. We need to get back to normalcy. It can be done safely even with no fans in attendance. We can not hide in our homes from this for a year. What happens if we never have a vaccine from this? There is no guarantee.

  13. I like the positive spin, I just hope that its possible to go with a season without jeopardizing peoples lives.

    I love sports, I miss sports, but they got to get this right.

  15. Goodell first priority is $$$, always has been. Safety for the players & fans? Yeah right.

    ————————————————————————————–

    Sounds like he’s taking a page from the Trump playbook. Money first.

  19. There is nothing that he can say to save him from being roasted by comments here. Bottom line we need some sense of normality with safety being weighed in.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.