Ron Rivera putting wife and daughter to work during draft

Getty Images

Ron Rivera’s cooped up in his house with his family, like most of the rest of the country.

So since his wife and daughter don’t have anyplace else to go tomorrow night, he’s going to put them to work.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, the Washington coach said he’ll have his wife Stephanie and daughter Courtney assisting while he’s working the stay-at-home version of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It’s teamwork, just like in the military,” Rivera said. “Everyone in the house will be doing something.”

From taking notes to updating boards as names are called, they’ll be around and assisting. Rivera said his wife’s cell phone is the emergency contact number if he loses communications with the league.

Coupled with the four-round mock draft exercise the team went through this week, he feels comfortable having everyone ready for the weekend. With his military background (his father was in the Army), no amount of prep work is too much.

“You know what, I don’t think I’m concerned,” Rivera said. “I really don’t. I feel good, knock on wood. It’s like in the military, they call these maneuvers. We’re practicing what we need to do. That’s what we’ve done. We’re working out the kinks.”

And he’ll have those closest to him on his side, and by his side.