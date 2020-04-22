Ryan Pace: Injuries kind of added up for Trey Burton

Getty Images

The Bears cut Trey Burton halfway through the four-year contract they signed him to as a free agent in 2018, which leaves the hope of Jimmy Graham to reverse a multi-year slide as their best hope for an uptick on last year’s tight end play.

Releasing Burton saves the Bears a little money, but leaves dead cap space this year and next after he was designated as a post-June 1 cut. On Tuesday, Bears General Manager Ryan Pace suggested that the team didn’t think Burton would rebound from 2019 injuries to be the kind of player they hoped he would be.

“As we took a full evaluation of our roster after free agency and factored everything in, that was the best decision for us,” Pace said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “He had a good first year for us, but unfortunately for him and for us, the injuries kind of added up.”

Pace said that picking a tight end in the draft is a possibility and that he thinks “it’s a good tight end draft.” That’s not the general consensus of this year’s group, but the makeup of the Bears’ group may help color their assessment of who could help them in 2020.