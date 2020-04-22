Trent Harris signs Dolphins tender

Getty Images

Linebacker Trent Harris has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

The Dolphins tendered Harris last month, which left him with little choice about how to proceed as long as he decided he wanted to continue playing in the NFL in 2020.

Harris joined the Dolphins as a waiver claim last September and went on to play in 11 games. He started three of those contests and finished the year with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Harris was with the Patriots before coming to Miami and spent the 2018 season on the practice squad, so he was familiar to head coach Brian Flores before joining the team. Wednesday’s news means they’ll continue their working relationship at least a little while longer.