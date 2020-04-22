Trey Burton agrees to terms with Colts

Getty Images

Tight end Trey Burton didn’t need long to find a new team.

Five days after the Bears released him, Burton has agreed to terms with the Colts. His representation, EnterSports Management, announced the deal on social media.

The Bears signed Burton to a four-year deal in 2018 with $4 million in guaranteed money this season.

He had 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Bears. A core muscle injury limited him to eight games, 14 catches and 84 yards last season.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said this week that injuries added up for Burton in Chicago, leading to the team cutting ties.

Burton, 28, spent his first four seasons in Philadelphia, so he will reunite with Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

Burton has 131 catches for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns in his six-year career.