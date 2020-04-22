Vikings G.M. getting trade calls from both directions

Getty Images

Ever since Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman acquired an extra first-round pick by trading another guy he said he had no intention of trading, he’s been getting plenty of phone calls.

And they’re coming from every direction.

With the 22nd and 25th overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Spielman has become a popular conversation in recent days.

“I’ve had calls already, opportunities of people trying to trade up, and I’ve also had teams that are in front of us that wanted to trade back,” Spielman said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “I think it all depends how the draft board unfolds on Thursday. For example, I would say if we stay at 22, and we have maybe seven or eight names still up there, to move back from 25 to gain another pick and still get the same quality of player. An example: Last year, we moved back three times in the third round and still had [Alexander] Mattison targeted and were able to still get him.

“A lot of that manipulation on the draft board depends on what’s up there, how you have the draft board stacked and how far are you willing to go back without risk of losing a particular player.”

The Vikings became a popular call partner by acquiring the 22nd pick from the Bills for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with fifth- and sixth-rounders this year and a 2021 fourth-rounder, in a deal Spielman called “a good business decision.”

And apparently, one that set him up to be open for business Thursday night.