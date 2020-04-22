Vikings owners surpass $5 million in donations to COVID-19 relief causes

Getty Images

The owners of the Vikings have surpassed $5 million in donations to COVID-19-related causes.

The Wilf family’s most recently donation was a $1 million contribution to United Way Worldwide, one of six national charitable organizations in the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon fundraising campaign.

Through the Wilf Family Foundations and the Vikings, the $5 million in donations and commitments have benefited more than nine organizations in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, across the United States and in Israel. These donations have supported health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish philanthropic causes.

“Our thoughts continue to be with everyone who has been impacted by this global crisis,” Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement from the team. “We are especially concerned for individuals who are battling the virus, those who are facing financial insecurity and the heroic healthcare workers and first responders who are at the forefront of dealing with this pandemic.”