Zac Taylor “very comfortable” with Joe Burrow

Getty Images

The Bengals are expected to take quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick on Thursday night, but they haven’t gone public with their plans outside of saying that a trade almost certainly isn’t going to happen.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t change that during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN, but he also didn’t do much to make anyone give a second thought to what the team might do once the draft is underway.

“We feel very comfortable with him as a prospect,” Taylor said. “We talked to a lot of guys, but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe, and been really impressed with everything we’ve seen from him. . . . He’s as advertised. All the things we heard about him, we saw from our first meeting with him and as we’ve gotten to know him over the last couple weeks.”

The Bengals would throw everyone in the NFL for a loop if they did something other than select Burrow on Thursday night, but it doesn’t look like there’s a curveball up their sleeves.