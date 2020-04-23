49ers listening to offers for No. 13, willing to move back

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch told Josina Anderson of ESPN that the team could deal receiver Marquise Goodwin tonight. That might not be the only deal the 49ers make.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lynch is hearing from multiple teams inquiring about the 13th overall selection. The 49ers are open to moving back, Schefter adds.

That parallels what Lynch indicated Monday: If one of the handful of players the 49ers covet doesn’t fall to them, they will look to trade down.

The 49ers also own the 31st overall selection.

PFT‘s mock draft has the 49ers coming out of tonight with Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, likely one of the players the 49ers covet, and Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.