The 49ers moved down one spot earlier in round one. They’ve now moved up six spots.

And with pick No. 25, the 49ers took receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The selection fills an area of need for the 49ers, given the departure of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency.

The 49ers gave up pick No. 31, No. 117, and No. 176 to make the move.

Aiyuk complements a solid but young receiving corps, one that often isn’t used much when the 49ers dial up running plays that work effectively.