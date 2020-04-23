Broncos cut punters Colby Wadman, Trevor Daniel

Getty Images

The Broncos created some space on their roster for incoming rookies on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the team has dropped punters Colby Wadman and Trevor Daniel from the roster ahead of Thursday night’s first round of the draft.

The moves don’t come as any surprise. The Broncos signed punter Sam Martin to a three-year deal in free agency, which makes it unlikely anyone else will be doing the punting in Denver this year.

Wadman spent the last two seasons as Denver’s punter. He punted 143 times and posted a net average of 38.7 yards per kick while dropping 51 kicks inside the 20-yard-line.

Daniel was Houston’s punter in 2018 after beating out Shane Lechler and started last season with the Texans, but was waived in favor of Bryan Anger after the first two games of the season. He signed with the Broncos after the end of the regular season.