Browns land Jedrick Wills at No. 10

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said this month that no one should assume that the Browns would use the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on an offensive tackle, but their need at the position and the players left on the board led Cleveland to snag one of them.

The Browns selected former Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills with that pick.

Wills is the second tackle to come off the board so far in the proceedings. He was favored to be the first, but the Giants took Andrew Thomas at No. 4.

Wirfs played right tackle at Alabama and the Browns signed former Titans right tackle Jack Conklin as a free agent, so someone’s going to be flipping sides in Cleveland this year. Wills said that he’s been working on that transition and Conklin’s experience on the right side may lead the rookie to be the one making the move.