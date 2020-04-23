Bryan Mone signs exclusive rights tender

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone signed his exclusive rights tender.

He was one of several moves made official Thursday.

The Seahawks also announced the signings of linebacker Bruce Irvin and restricted free agents Joey Hunt and Branden Jackson. All three previously were reported before they became official.

Mone originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent last May 3.

He made the team out of camp as an undrafted rookie but was part of seven transactions during the season. Mone split time between the practice squad and the 53-player roster.

He played in four games, seeing action on 89 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Mone made four tackles and one quarterback hurry.