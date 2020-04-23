Buccaneers trade up for Tristan Wirfs

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

Now that the Buccaneers have quarterback Tom Brady, they need to protect him. They’ll do that in part with Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Tampa Bay jumped up one spot, moving from 14 to 13 selecting Wirfs.

A versatile blocker who can play either side, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds at the Scouting Combine.

Wirfs can do plenty of things, with shotput and discus and weighlighting skills.

He’ll need to muster all of those skills to keep Brady upright and healthy, especially if he’ll be holding the ball a bit longer in the Bruce Arians offense.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Buccaneers trade up for Tristan Wirfs

  3. The only downside I saw with this guy was a lot of the time his footwork was wrong, but his strength allowed him to beat a lot less talent, but he won’t have that advantage at the Pro level, because technique is key, and guys that aren’t the strongest can sometimes win out with perfect technique. Tom better hope this guy gets his footwork right at the Pro level otherwise Tom’s gonna get crushed on a regular basis.

  6. If Winston had Gronk and an oline, he wouldn’t fail. Brady will with his inability to throw down field.

  7. patriotmaleorgy says:
    April 23, 2020 at 10:09 pm
    If Winston had Gronk and an oline, he wouldn’t fail. Brady will with his inability to throw down field.

    ____________________________
    Really now? Gronk and an O-Line would have helped Winston’s awful decision making? He single handedly cost the bucs at least 4 games last season.

  8. Stupid. Why give up a thing to move one spot?

    Cam Jordan It gonna take his lunch money!

    Good luck with that

  9. florioforpresident says:
    April 23, 2020 at 10:18 pm
    patriotmaleorgy says:
    April 23, 2020 at 10:09 pm
    If Winston had Gronk and an oline, he wouldn’t fail. Brady will with his inability to throw down field.

    ____________________________
    Really now? Gronk and an O-Line would have helped Winston’s awful decision making? He single handedly cost the bucs at least 4 games last season
    —————-
    Really….yes. Pressure on the qb forces bad decisions. Duh.

  10. patriotmaleorgy says:
    April 23, 2020 at 10:09 pm
    If Winston had Gronk and an oline, he wouldn’t fail. Brady will with his inability to throw down field.
    ———-
    Bruh, Winston had Evans and Godwin and still failed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.