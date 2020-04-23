Bud Dupree signs his franchise tender

Getty Images

The Steelers don’t have a first-round pick tonight, but they do have a major piece of business taken care of.

The team announced that outside linebacker Bud Dupree had signed his franchise tender, guaranteeing him his one-year salary of $15.828 million.

He’s coming off his career-best 11.5 sacks last year.

The Steelers can still work on a long-term deal until July 15, and would likely prefer to considering how tight against the salary cap they are, restructuring a number of contracts this offseason to do basic business.

They don’t have anything else to do tonight, after sending their first-rounder to the Dolphins for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.