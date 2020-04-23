Cardinals take Isaiah Simmons eighth overall

Getty Images

The Cardinals added a versatile defensive piece to a defense that could use one.

With the eighth overall pick, the Cardinals chose Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons.

He can do many things, and may end up in a Derwin James-type role for the Cardinals (who know something about versatile defensive backs after having Tyrann Mathieu).

He can rush the passer and cover, and gives them a multi-purpose player who will help against some of the weapons in the NFC West (like Russell Wilson).

After stealing DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans, it’s a solid offseason for the Cardinals.