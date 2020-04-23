Chargers take Oregon QB Justin Herbert sixth overall

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have made Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Herbert is the third quarterback off the board in just the first six selections of the draft along with LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

The Chargers have been bullish on Tyrod Taylor throughout the offseason after letting Philip Rivers move on to sign with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. However, Taylor now has competition on his heels as Herbert comes to Los Angeles as the clear quarterback of the future for the franchise.

As a senior at Oregon, Herbert completed early 67 percent of his passes for 3,471 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.