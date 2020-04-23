Cowboys select CeeDee Lamb with 17th overall pick

Getty Images

Who would have thought? The Cowboys surely didn’t expect Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb to remain on the board when they drafted 17th.

But he was.

So the Cowboys got another weapon on offense, bypassing an opportunity to help their defense, which has lost Byron Jones, Michael Bennett, Robert Quinn, Maliek Collins and Jeff Heath since last season.

They could have had Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray or Alabama safety Xavier McKinney.

When the Falcons surprisingly selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, the Cowboys quickly turned in the selection.

Lamb will join an offense with Dak Prescott at quarterback, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup at receiver, Blake Jarwin at tight end and Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard at running back. Their only problem offensively might be in finding enough balls to go around.